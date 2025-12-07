IndiGo Flight Crisis Highlights: Over 650 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; Operations Slowly Stabilising

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo is operating 1,650 flights of its 2,300 daily domestic and international flights on Sunday, and 650 remain cancelled for the day, amid the airline's operations gradually stabilising after massive disruptions. The airline will carry out a "root-cause analysis" into the flight disruptions that happened due to a combination of factors. Earlier, it saw long queues at ticket counters, angry passengers, protests and an open letter by employees on the alleged mismanagement by the airline.