IndiGo Flight Crisis Highlights: Over 650 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; Operations Slowly Stabilising
The DGCA granted an extension till 6 pm on Monday to the IndiGo CEO and accountable manager to submit their responses to the show-cause notices over the flight disruptions.
Flight Cancellations Live: DGCA Grants IndiGo More Time To Reply To Notice
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted an extension of 24 hours more time till 6 pm on Monday to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit their responses to the show-cause notices over the flight disruptions.
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Live: Show-Cause Notice
IndiGo COO urges the DGCA for an extension of time till at least 6 p.m. on Monday or "such other extended period" to reply to the regulator's show-cause notice.
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Live: Delhi, Mumbai Airports
At the Delhi airport, at least 118 flights were cancelled on Sunday, while the number was 121 at Mumbai airport, PTI quoted officials as saying.
IndiGo Flight Crisis Live: Crisis Management Group
The board of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation has set up a Crisis Management Group, which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation, the airline said.