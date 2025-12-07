Business NewsBusinessIndiGo Flight Crisis Highlights: Over 650 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; Operations Slowly Stabilising
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo Flight Crisis Highlights: Over 650 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; Operations Slowly Stabilising

The DGCA granted an extension till 6 pm on Monday to the IndiGo CEO and accountable manager to submit their responses to the show-cause notices over the flight disruptions.

07 Dec 2025, 10:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
IndiGo
IndiGo flight status live updates. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiGo is operating 1,650 flights of its 2,300 daily domestic and international flights on Sunday, and 650 remain cancelled for the day, amid the airline's operations gradually stabilising after massive disruptions. The airline will carry out a "root-cause analysis" into the flight disruptions that happened due to a combination of factors. Earlier, it saw long queues at ticket counters, angry passengers, protests and an open letter by employees on the alleged mismanagement by the airline.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

That's all for today. Thanks for joining in.


Flight Cancellations Live: DGCA Grants IndiGo More Time To Reply To Notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted an extension of 24 hours more time till 6 pm on Monday to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit their responses to the show-cause notices over the flight disruptions.


IndiGo Flight Cancellations Live: Show-Cause Notice

IndiGo COO urges the DGCA for an extension of time till at least 6 p.m. on Monday or "such other extended period" to reply to the regulator's show-cause notice.


IndiGo Flight Cancellations Live: Delhi, Mumbai Airports

At the Delhi airport, at least 118 flights were cancelled on Sunday, while the number was 121 at Mumbai airport, PTI quoted officials as saying.


IndiGo Flight Crisis Live: Crisis Management Group

The board of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation has set up a Crisis Management Group, which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation, the airline said.




























Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT