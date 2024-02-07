Indian Pharma Market Grows 9.5% In January, Volume Flat

The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported healthy growth in January on a low base and despite flat volume growth.

Industry sales were up 9.5% as against 2.3% over the same period last year, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd.

"Volume growth remained flat, while overall growth was driven by price and new launches during the month," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt.

India Ratings has further revised the sector's market growth estimates for FY24 downwards to 7% year-on-year.