Indian Navy's P8I Aircraft Arrives In France For 'Exercise Varuna' With French Navy

02 Sep 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Picture for representation (Source: Indian Navy Eastern Naval Command/ @IN_HQENC on X)

A P8I aircraft of the Indian Navy has reached France to participate in "Exercise Varuna" with the French Navy, an official said.

The 2024 edition of Indo-French bilateral naval "Exercise Varuna", scheduled from Sept. 2 to 4 in the Mediterranean Sea, will include advanced tactical exercises underscoring the deepening synergy and interoperability between the two navies, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Indian Navy's P8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube, France, marking its first-ever deployment in Europe, it said.

This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy's Alize aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase, the spokesperson said.

INS Tabar, which had earlier arrived in Toulon will also be participating in the exercise.

