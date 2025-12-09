How Paramount Plans To Oust Netflix With $108-Billion Bid For Warner Bros

Paramount Skydance Corp.'s takeover bid of Warner Bros., worth $108.4 billion, is seen as a hostile attempt aimed to overtake Netflix’s $82.7 billion offer, which was announced last week.

According to reports, Paramount is set to take its offer directly to shareholder, while Warner Bros.’ board has accepted Netflix’s bid.

As reported by Bloomberg, Paramount is offering $30 dollars a share compared to the $27.75 price point that Netflix has put on the table. Paramount's bid is also closer to the $30 a share that the Warner Bros. chair emeritus, John Malone, had cited as a “possible” price for the deal earlier.

While Netflix has looked at buying out the streaming and studio business, Paramount is eyeing to bag the whole of the company.

The equity value also slightly surpasses Netflix's $72 billion as Paramount is eying $74.4 billion shares. As things stand, Netflix may have been one step closer to the actual buyout, Paramount Chief Executive Officer David Ellison has touted his family’s good relations with President Donald Trump.