Business NewsBusinessHow Paramount Plans To Oust Netflix With $108-Billion Bid For Warner Bros
ADVERTISEMENT

How Paramount Plans To Oust Netflix With $108-Billion Bid For Warner Bros

According to reports, Paramount is offering $30 dollars a share compared to the $27.75 price point that Netflix has put on the table.

09 Dec 2025, 05:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Paramount has launched a takeover bid for Warner Bros on Monday, pitching to grab a larger slice of the pie with the $108.4 billion deal. (Image Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Paramount has launched a takeover bid for Warner Bros on Monday, pitching to grab a larger slice of the pie with the $108.4 billion deal. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Paramount Skydance Corp.'s takeover bid of Warner Bros., worth $108.4 billion, is seen as a hostile attempt aimed to overtake Netflix’s $82.7 billion offer, which was announced last week.

According to reports, Paramount is set to take its offer directly to shareholder, while Warner Bros.’ board has accepted Netflix’s bid.

As reported by Bloomberg, Paramount is offering $30 dollars a share compared to the $27.75 price point that Netflix has put on the table. Paramount's bid is also closer to the $30 a share that the Warner Bros. chair emeritus, John Malone, had cited as a “possible” price for the deal earlier.

While Netflix has looked at buying out the streaming and studio business, Paramount is eyeing to bag the whole of the company.

The equity value also slightly surpasses Netflix's $72 billion as Paramount is eying $74.4 billion shares. As things stand, Netflix may have been one step closer to the actual buyout, Paramount Chief Executive Officer David Ellison has touted his family’s good relations with President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ

Paramount Makes $108-Billion Hostile Bid For Warner Bros
Opinion
Paramount Makes $108-Billion Hostile Bid For Warner Bros
Read More

Trump had on Sunday raised potential antitrust concerns for Netflix Inc.’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., noting that the market share of the combined entity may pose problems.  

“Well, that’s got to go through a process, and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said. “But it is a big market share. It could be a problem. Netflix has a very big market share, and when they have Warner Brothers, you know, that share goes up a lot,” the president said. Adding that he will be personally involved in the decision-making process. 

ALSO READ

Trump Warns Netflix-Warner Deal May Pose Antitrust ‘Problem’
Opinion
Trump Warns Netflix-Warner Deal May Pose Antitrust ‘Problem’
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT