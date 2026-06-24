How A Series Of Conversations Made Kunal Shah Meta's Pick For WhatsApp Chief

It all started when WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart informed Meta leadership that he planned to step aside after seven years at the helm. Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox faced a challenge few executives get to tackle: finding the next leader for the world's largest communication platform.

Cox's answer was not to immediately turn to WhatsApp's internal bench. Instead, he began speaking to founders, entrepreneurs and technology leaders as the company looked for someone who could guide WhatsApp through its next phase of growth. The platform had crossed 3 billion users under Cathcart and grown into multiple multi-billion-dollar businesses, according to Cox's internal note announcing the transition.

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One of the people Cox kept returning to was Kunal Shah. Initially, Shah appears to have been more sounding board than candidate. But over months of discussions, that changed.

"Once Will made his intentions clear, we went about a search for a leader that had an intuitive grasp of the immense, global product potential for WhatsApp, who could navigate the shifts that AI will bring, and has the seriousness to lead the world's largest communication service," Cox wrote in the note.

"Kunal became the clear choice as we got to know him."

India has become central to WhatsApp's ambitions. The country is the platform's largest market, with more than 850 million estimated users, and increasingly serves as a proving ground for products around payments, commerce and business messaging. While consumers use WhatsApp for no cost, businesses pay Meta to communicate with customers on the platform, which is a revenue stream that has become increasingly important for the company.

Shah's background overlaps with those priorities. He founded Freecharge and built into an acquisition target for Snapdeal for Rs 2,800 crore, one of India's first digital payments successes before founding CRED. Beyond operating businesses, Shah became one of India's most prolific startup investors, backing hundreds of companies across sectors.

His entrepreneurial journey, however, was shaped by early financial hardship. In interviews, Shah has spoken about his family going through bankruptcy during his teenage years, forcing them to move into a roughly 100-square-foot chawl in Mumbai. The experience led him to take up odd jobs, including working as a delivery boy and data entry operator, experiences that he has said shaped his approach to risk, resilience and entrepreneurship.

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Cox's note repeatedly highlights that founder instinct. He describes Shah as "a serial founder and one of India's most respected entrepreneurs" and credits him with bringing "immense entrepreneurial energy combined with a natural humanism."

In the same note, Cox revealed that Meta had separately made an investment in CRED as part of a transition that "made sense for both sides."

"While it's come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive," Shah said in his note announcing his appointment. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also backed Shah's builder mentality and global perspective, features that he believes are essential for a leader that's looking to harness the reach of WhatsApp, the world's biggest messaging app.

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