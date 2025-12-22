Netflix Refinances Part Of $59-Billion Loan For Warner Bros Bid

Netflix Inc. has refinanced part of a $59 billion bridge loan to support its potential acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

The streaming giant secured a $5 billion revolving credit facility and two $10 billion delayed-draw term loans to refinance part of the bridge facility it took out for its Warner Bros. bid, according to a filing on Monday. That leaves $34 billion for syndication.

Netflix agreed to a deal in early December that values Warner Bros.’ studio and streaming assets at $82.7 billion. Paramount Skydance Corp. subsequently launched a hostile takeover offer, sparking a bidding war that will reshape the entertainment industry regardless of the winner. The rival bids entail multibillion-dollar debt deals that rank among the largest in the past decade.

Warner Bros. last week advised its shareholders to reject the Paramount bid in favor of its original agreement with Netflix. Warner Bros. described Paramount’s offer for the entire company, which includes $54 billion in debt commitments, as “inferior and inadequate,” and said the deal’s financing was too risky.

While Netflix has the support of Warner Bros.’ board, it faces regulatory and political hurdles to get the acquisition over the line. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has branded the bid as an “anti-monopoly nightmare,” and Netflix has moved to reassure staff that it won’t result in studio closures.