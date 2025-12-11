Netflix Vs Paramount: Warner Bros Merger Fight Draws Fire Across US Political Divide

President Trump added drama on Wednesday when he said that any deal for Warner Bros. should include the sale of its CNN cable news network.

“It should be guaranteed that CNN is part of it or sold separately,” he said. The network is run by “a very dishonest group of people.”

Warner Bros. and Paramount declined to comment. Netflix didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Few mergers in recent memory have been as polarizing at the battle for Warner Bros., which combines the glamour of Hollywood, the influence of TV news, foreign intrigue tied to Middle Eastern funds and the specter of White House favoritism.

Trump’s comment triggered even more uncertainty. He had previously raised antitrust concerns about Netflix buying Warner Bros.

After a months-long auction, Warner Bros. agreed last week to sell its studios and streaming business, including HBO, to Netflix for $27.75 a share.

Under the Netflix deal, Warner Bros. would move forward with its plan to spin off its cable networks, including CNN and TNT, into a separate company called Discovery Global.

Paramount, which kicked off the sale process by making several unsolicited offers for the company, responded on Dec. 8 by launching a $30-a-share hostile tender offer for all of Warner Bros., including the cable networks.

Paramount released a letter to shareholders on Wednesday reiterating that its offer is superior and more likely to win approval in Washington.