HCC To Raise Rs 350 Crore Via Rights Issue

The rights issue committee approved the allotment of 16.66 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 21 each, the civil construction firm said in a filing to the BSE.

13 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) on Saturday said its panel has approved raising Rs 350 crore through a rights issue.

Accordingly, pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to 167.96 crore from 151.30 equity shares, it said.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is into engineering and construction space and serves the infrastructure sectors of transportation, power, and water.

