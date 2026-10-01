Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 56: Vishal Chaturvedi's Spiritual Drama Continues To Make Presence Felt

Hanuman Ansh started its box office journey on a low note but saw its collections increase in the weeks that followed. The film has now completed seven weeks and entered its eighth week.

Box Office Collection Day 56

On Day 56, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.65 crore net in India, with 15% occupancy recorded across 3,464 shows. Sacnilk reported that the film's India net collection has now reached Rs 316.13 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 373.42 crore.

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The Hindi 2D version recorded 13.46% overall occupancy on Day 56. Morning shows registered 7.54% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 15.46%. Evening shows saw 23.54% occupancy.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Summary

Based on Sacnilk data, Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1. The film earned Rs 40 lakh in Week 2 before recording Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3.

The film continued its run with Rs 61 crore in Week 4, followed by its highest weekly collection of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. It then collected Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

Hanuman Ansh began Week 8 with Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51 and Rs 9 crore on Day 52. The film then earned Rs 2.25 crore on Day 53, Rs 3 crore on Day 54, Rs 2.20 crore on Day 55 and Rs 1.65 crore on Day 56.

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About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi religious drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released on August 7, 2026. The movie stars an ensemble cast comprising Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in pivotal roles.

The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is also expanding its audience with a Telugu-dubbed version. The makers have also planned an international release as part of their efforts to take the story to audiences beyond India.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also likely to expand beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

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