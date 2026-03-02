Attention Flyers: IndiGo Plans 10 Special Relief Operations From Jeddah To India Amid Gulf Crisis — Check Details

IndiGo is planning 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India for the evacuation of stranded passengers amid escalating US-Iran tensions, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday.

Four dedicated flights from Jeddah bound to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahemdabad are scheduled to operate on Tuesday, the airline confirmed.

Travel Advisory



As part of our efforts to progressively normalize our operations between Saudi Arabia and India, we will be operating four dedicated flights from Jeddah tomorrow, 3rd March 2026, to



🔹 Mumbai

🔹 Hyderabad

🔹 Ahmedabad



These flights are being arranged to cater… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 2, 2026

"These flights are being arranged to cater to customers who were already booked on our flights and have been unable to travel due to the prevailing circumstances," the airline stated.

India's largest airline is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation, the ministry informed. Moreover, foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations.

The Union Civil Aviation Minister also held a high level review meeting earlier in the day. Further, the ministry stated that it is currently coordinating with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities.

ALSO READ: Etihad Schedules 15 Relief Flights From Abu Dhabi; Four To Indian Cities

Air India Express To Resume Muscat Operations

Air India Express has announced that it will resume select flight operations to and from Muscat starting March 3, becoming the first Indian airline to make such an announcement following recent regional disruptions.

The airline will restart scheduled services connecting Muscat with New Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli. Air India Express is currently the sole Indian carrier operating on the Muscat sector, making the resumption significant for passengers travelling between Oman and India.

According to an airline spokesperson, “Air India Express will resume flight operations to and from Muscat starting tomorrow, March 3, with scheduled services to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli.”

This comes after Etihad Airways has scheduled 15 special flights from Abu Dhabi to assist stranded passengers due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with four of those services earmarked for Indian cities. Eight passenger flights have been able to take off from Abu Dhabi with more scheduled to take off soon.

Emirates will begin operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2.

ALSO READ: Air India Express To Resume Muscat Operations From March 3 — Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.