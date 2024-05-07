NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGreenCell Mobility Secures Rs 307 Crore Financing For 350 Electric Buses In Uttar Pradesh
ADVERTISEMENT

GreenCell Mobility Secures Rs 307 Crore Financing For 350 Electric Buses In Uttar Pradesh

Under the terms of the agreement, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has extended a long-term project 'green financing' facility to GreenCell Mobility for its 350 electric buses project in Uttar Pradesh.

07 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company Website)</p></div>
(Source: Company Website)

GreenCell Mobility on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 307 crore financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for 350 electric buses in Uttar Pradesh. Under the terms of the agreement, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has extended a long-term project 'green financing' facility to GreenCell Mobility for its 350 electric buses project in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

"This Rs 3.07 billion project finance facility represents a pivotal step in both low carbon transportation and financial innovation in India," it added.

The project is expected to reduce approximately 2.35 lakh tonne of gross CO2 emissions over its contract lifespan, by facilitating the deployment of 9 metres fully-built pure AC electric buses across eight cities in Uttar Pradesh, the company said.

ALSO READ

Electric Bus Sales Share To Double In Next Fiscal, Says CRISIL Ratings

Opinion
Electric Bus Sales Share To Double In Next Fiscal, Says CRISIL Ratings
Read More

"The green financing is a significant milestone to step up our efforts towards transforming India's electric transportation landscape," GreenCell Mobility MD & CEO, Devndra Chawla said.

The finance facility will help with the procurement, operation, and maintenance of electric buses under the FAME II scheme, which is administered by the Uttar Pradesh government's Directorate of Urban Transport, under a 10-year concession agreement, the company said.

"By leveraging our financial expertise and global network, we aim to help the transition towards cleaner transportation solutions, paving the way for a more sustainable future," SMBC India Country Head Hiroyuki Mesaki said.

ALSO READ

Government To Stay Proactive With PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme Despite Election, Says JBM Auto MD

Opinion
Government To Stay Proactive With PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme Despite Election, Says JBM Auto MD
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT