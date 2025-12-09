Govt Orders 10% Curtailment Of IndiGo's Operations

IndiGo, India's largest carrier in terms of market share, has been ordered to curtail 10% of its operations, according to an update shared by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday.

"The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations," he posted on X.

"A curtailment of 10% has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before," Naidu added.

The curbs will lead to IndiGo reducing nearly 215 flights per day. The airline, as part of its winter schedule, was earlier allowed to fly 2,145 flights per day by the aviation sector regulator.

The curtailment order was issued shortly after IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers was summoned by the aviation ministry.