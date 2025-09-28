Gold, Silver May Extend Rally With US Jobs Data, Festive Demand In Focus: Analysts

Echoing similar sentiment, Jyoti Prakash, Managing Partner, Equity and PMS at AlphaaMoney said, 'Predicting whether the price of gold will rise or fall in the coming week is like a toss of a coin. However, this asset class is in momentum, registering record highs on Friday. Therefore, the trend is upwards.' He attributed the surge to solid investor interest in gold ETFs, which have drawn $50 billion in inflows so far in 2025, the highest since 2020. 'A weaker US dollar is also acting as a tailwind for gold,' Prakash said. On Saturday, the dollar index fell 0.38% to close at 98.18 against major peers.