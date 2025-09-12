Gold Price Nears Rs 1,10,000 Mark — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices held steady at Rs 109,420 per 10 gm on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association, compared to Rs 109,420 on Thursday. The prices recently crossed the Rs 1,08,000-mark, since then, the yellow metal surged over Rs 1,09,400 to hit a fresh record.

The escalation of tensions on a global scale has pushed safe haven demand of the yellow metal higher. The rally is also driven by a possible rate cut from the Fed.

Due to the volatility in trade, geopolitical stances, and escalating tensions, there is a rise in demand for the safe-haven metal, according to market and commodities expert Anuj Gupta. Gold futures have also hit a fresh record high.