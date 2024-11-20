Godrej Properties To Develop Rs 500 Crore Residential Project On 53-Acre Kolkata Land
The land with revenue potential of about Rs 500 crore is located in the fast-developing micro-market of Joka, which is also close to kolkata.
Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 53-acre land in Kolkata to build a residential plotted development project that will have revenue potential of around Rs 500 crore.
"The proposed project is estimated to have a development potential of 1.3 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily residential plotted development with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 500 crore," Godrej Properties stated.
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the leading real estate firm informed that it has acquired about 53-acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata.
The land is strategically located in the fast-developing micro-market of Joka, which is close to the main city and in proximity to Diamond Harbour, a well-known seaside weekend getaway.
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said, "This land acquisition fits our strategy of deepening our presence across India's leading cities. We will aim to build an outstanding plotted development project in Joka that creates long-term value for its residents."