Godrej Properties' Board Of Directors To Hold Meeting On Oct. 1 To Consider Fundraising

Godrej Properties on Thursday said its board will meet on Oct. 1 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of securities according to an exchange filing. The company has not disclosed the amount it wants to raise.
A meeting of the board of directors of the realty firm is scheduled to be held on Oct. 1. The board will discuss and consider the proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares, or any other eligible securities and/or instruments.
The issue of securities could be through either public and/or private offerings, which also include qualified institution placements, preferential issues, rights issues, further public offers or any other method considered to be permissible.
Godrej Properties is one of the leading developers in the country. It has a major presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru. It has entered the Hyderabad market recently.