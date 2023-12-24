Germany's Bayer Says It Won A Roundup Cancer Trial In California

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGermany's Bayer Says It Won A Roundup Cancer Trial In California
Bayer has suffered major setbacks in courts and drug development that increased pressure on the CEO to outline a turnaround plan.

24 Dec 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Weeds are sprayed with a bottle of Bayer AG Roundup brand weedkiller in this arranged photograph outside a home in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Bayer vowed to keep defending its weedkiller Roundup after losing a second trial over claims it causes cancer, indicating that the embattled company isn't yet ready to consider spending billions of dollars to settle thousands of similar lawsuits. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- German chemical giant Bayer AG said it won a trial in a US lawsuit brought by a man who said exposure to its Roundup herbicide caused him to develop cancer.

The verdict in favor of Bayer by the Superior Court of California in San Benito County “brings this trial to a successful conclusion and is consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and is not responsible for the plaintiff’s illness,” the Leverkusen, Germany-based company said in a statement. “We continue to stand behind the safety of Roundup.”

Bayer has suffered major setbacks in the courts and in drug development that have increased pressure on Chief Executive Officer Bill Anderson to outline a turnaround plan. It was ordered this week to pay $857 million to former students and parent volunteers at a Seattle-area school who blamed exposure to the company’s hazardous chemicals at the facility for causing brain damage and other ailments.

