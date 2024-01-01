Gautam Adani Says 'Most Challenging' Year Ends In A Position Of 'Unprecedented Strength'

While Adani underscored that there was a need to incorporate learnings into the processes to avoid such a thing in the future, he said the group companies’ response to the short seller attack was extraordinary. “We not only rebounded but also reported record-breaking results, ending our most challenging year in a position of unprecedented strength.”

The Adani portfolio companies' operating income surged by a record 47% in the first half of FY24 to over Rs 43,000 crore. The group also plans to invest a combined $100 billion over the next decade on the group's shift towards clean energy. And backing of marquee institutional investors, including GQG Partners, also lifted the sentiment.

“Our financial health is now far more robust than ever before in our 30-year history and is marked by an expansion of our investor base with prestigious global entities like GQG Partners from the U.S., International Holding Co. from the Middle East, Total Energies from Europe and U.S. government's International Finance Development Corp.,” Adani said in his message.

“This is a clear validation of the trust and confidence investors place in the Adani brand,” he said. The group has accelerated expansion plans and is also taking up projects most other companies would not ever consider, he said, citing the world's largest renewable energy park to generate 30 GW of green power in Kutch and Dharavi redevelopment.

“If this were not enough, we also built one of the world's most difficult and deepest breakwaters for the Vizhinjam port in Kerala and accelerated the development of Navi Mumbai airport, which is being designed to handle a staggering 100 million passengers annually.”