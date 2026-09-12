Ford To Recall Over Two Lakh US Vehicles Over Fuel Tank Detachment Risk

Ford is recalling 223,472 vehicles in the US over a fuel tank defect that could cause the tank to loosen or leak while the vehicle is being driven, Reuters reported, citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall, announced on Saturday, covers certain 2023-2027 model-year F-150 pickup trucks, according to the NHTSA advisory cited by the news agency.

Per the regulator's advisory, the underlying issue stems from fuel tanks that are not adequately secured, raising the possibility that a tank could detach from the vehicle altogether.

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Why Are They Recalling It?

NHTSA warned that a detached fuel tank could create a road hazard and heighten the risk of a crash, while a resulting fuel leak could cause the engine to stall or increase the likelihood of a fire.

To address the defect, Reuters reported that dealers will inspect the fuel tank straps on affected vehicles and replace them where necessary, with the repair work to be carried out free of charge to owners.

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The report did not specify a timeline for when affected owners would be notified or when repairs would begin, details that are typically outlined in a fuller recall notice filed with the regulator in the days following an initial advisory.

The recall adds to a string of safety actions involving Ford's F-150, one of the automaker's best-selling nameplates in the US market and a mainstay of its truck lineup.

Vehicle recalls tied to fuel system components have drawn heightened regulatory scrutiny across the auto industry in recent years, given the fire and stalling risks associated with fuel leaks.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the recall, the news agency said.

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