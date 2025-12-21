Fog Disrupts Flight Operations Across Northern India, Passengers Advised To Check Updates
Authorities have urged passengers to confirm flight status with airlines and allow extra time for travel and formalities, as assistance teams have been deployed to support affected travelers.
In a tweet on X Airports Authority of India said, "Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities."
It further added, "The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority."
The authority also gave customer support numbers.
"Following are the Customer Support No of airlines:
IndiGo - 01244973838
Air India - 011 6932 9333
SpiceJet - +91 (0)124 4983410 & +91 (0)124 7101600
Air India Express - +91 124 443 5600 & +91 124 693 5600
Akasa Air - 9606112131
Alliance Air - 044-35113511"
