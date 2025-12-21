Fog Disrupts Flight Operations Across Northern India, Passengers Advised To Check Updates

Dense fog in parts of Northern India is impacting visibility and causing potential delays or changes in flight schedules at several airports. Authorities have urged passengers to confirm flight status with airlines and allow extra time for travel and formalities, as assistance teams have been deployed to support affected travelers.

In a tweet on X Airports Authority of India said, "Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities."

It further added, "The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority."

The authority also gave customer support numbers.

"Following are the Customer Support No of airlines: