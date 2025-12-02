FM Sitharaman Grants Navratna Status To Numaligarh Refinery

"Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) to Navratna CPSE. NRL will be the 27th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. NRL is a Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas CPSE with an annual turn over of Rs 25,147 crores and net profit of Rs 1,608 crores for Fiscal 2024-25," Department of Public Enterprises under the Finance Ministry said in a post on X on Tuesday.