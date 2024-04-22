NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsFlipkart Ventures To Accelerate GenAI-Based Startups Through FLA Programme
ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart Ventures To Accelerate GenAI-Based Startups Through FLA Programme

Flipkart Ventures invites applications for its accelerator programme, offering equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000 to selected startups leveraging GenAI in their core solutions.

22 Apr 2024, 06:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Flipkart logo stands at the entrance of its office in Bengaluru, India. (Photographer: Anirudh Saligrama/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Flipkart logo stands at the entrance of its office in Bengaluru, India. (Photographer: Anirudh Saligrama/ NDTV Profit)

Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of e-commerce major Flipkart, on Monday invited applications for its accelerator programme. As part of the Flipkart Leap Ahead programme, selected startups will receive equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000, according to a statement.

Announcing the third cohort of FLA, the firm said the programme aims to accelerate the growth journey of early-stage startups.

Applications for the programme will be open from April 22 to May 26.

"Selected companies leveraging GenAI in their core solutions across sectors will receive equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000 alongside invaluable mentorship to achieve product-market fit, build scalable architecture, and assemble strong teams," the statement said.

It added that these startups will also receive two-month mentorship, wherein industry veterans, operators, and founders will guide these entrepreneurs to prepare them for hyper-growth.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT