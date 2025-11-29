Explained: The Airbus A320 Malfunction That's Causing A Global Flight Disruption

The global flight disruption stems from a critical malfunction identified in the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC).

ELAC is a key component in the flight control system of the Airbus A320 model of aircraft.

In its directive, EASA confirmed that it had identified specific "ELAC B L104" units as the source of the vulnerability.

According to the directive, the malfunction can cause "uncommanded and limited pitch down events". The ramifications of this could be severe as it could lead to aircraft's nose dipping unexpectedly, potentially compromising the plane's structural integrity if the elevator movement becomes excessive.

The aggressive regulatory directive comes after a recent incident where an A320 experienced such a sudden, uncommanded loss of altitude during the autopilot stage.

A technical assessment done by Airbus had pinpointed ELAC as the source of the vulnerability. The said investigations have linked the data corruption within these flight computers to intense solar radiation, which can interfere with the unit's critical calculations.

In order to resolve the problem, the directive mandates the replacement of the affected units with a serviceable "ELAC B L103+" version or the application of specific software modifications.

EASA has furthed stated in order for an A320 to resume operations, the airline must replace the ELAC module and those running the older hardware must get removed from commercial service immediately.