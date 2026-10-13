Eternal Q2 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Schedule, Share Price History And More

Eternal Limited, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, is set to announce its Q2 FY27 financial results on October 21, 2026.

The company has scheduled its board meeting for Wednesday to consider and approve its unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

The company's earnings conference call will take place on the same day at 5:00 PM IST, according to the company's exchange filing.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Investors will track revenue growth, profitability and performance across its food delivery and quick commerce businesses for signs of sustained growth.

Recent Business Updates

Eternal announced a grant of 41.79 lakh stock options to eligible employees on October 1, 2026, under its employee stock option schemes.

On October 9, CEO Deepinder Goyal said 31 lakh Indians earned through Zomato and Blinkit as delivery partners in FY26, up 57% year-on-year.

The company's platforms also hosted the third EV Bazaar in New Delhi on October 9, bringing together 2,500 delivery partners and more than 20 electric vehicle manufacturers.

Also Read | Eternal Vs TCS: Q-Comm Startup Flips IT Giant In Nifty 50 Weightage. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Eternal Share Price History

Eternal shares have gained 35.66% over the six months ended October 13, 2026, according to the market data.

The stock rose by Rs 84.23 during this period, moving from around Rs 236.22 in April to Rs 320.45. It reached a 52-week high of Rs 368.45 and a low of Rs 212.60.

Eternal Share Price Today

Eternal shares closed at Rs 320.45 on October 13, down 0.79%, or Rs 2.55, for the day.

The stock opened at Rs 323 and touched an intraday high of Rs 328.60 before slipping to a low of Rs 318.

Also Read | Swiggy Vs Eternal: Here's Why Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On The Food-Tech Duopoly

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.