NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsElecon Engineering Bags Project Worth Rs 82 Crore From ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India
ADVERTISEMENT

Elecon Engineering Bags Project Worth Rs 82 Crore From ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

The contract value of the order of Rs 82.78 crore excludes GST, Elecon Engineering said in a regulatory filing.

22 Jan 2024, 05:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.)</p></div>
(Source: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.)

Elecon Engineering on Monday said it has been awarded an order worth Rs 82.78 crore from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.

The contract entails manufacture and supply of belt conveyor mechanical equipment and technological structure for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's Hazira Plant in Surat, Gujarat.

The contract value of the order of Rs 82.78 crore excludes GST, Elecon Engineering said in a regulatory filing.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is a leading manufacturer of industrial gears in Asia and material handling equipment.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT