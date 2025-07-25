Domestic Air Traffic Rises To 1.36 Crore Passengers In June: DGCA Data
IndiGo's market share dipped to 64.5% in June from 64.6% in May, while that of Air India Group rose to 27.1% last month compared to 26.5% in May.
Indian airlines carried more than 1.36 crore passengers in June, higher than the year-ago period, according to official data released on Thursday. The number of passengers flown by the carriers was 3% more in June compared to 1.32 crore in May.
IndiGo's market share dipped to 64.5% in June from 64.6% in May, while that of Air India Group rose to 27.1% last month compared to 26.5% in May.
Last month, the market share of Akasa Air remained unchanged at 5.3% while that of SpiceJet declined to 1.9% from 2.4% in May.
"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2025 were 851.74 lakhs as against 793.48 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 7.34% and a monthly growth of 3.02%," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in its report.
The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines in June stood at 0.93%.
Nearly 37% of the flight cancellations in June were due to technical reasons, followed by operational (25%) and weather (22.4%).
In June, as many as 1,20,023 passengers were affected due to flight delays, and airlines shelled out little over Rs 1,68 crore towards facilitation.
A total of 33,333 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations in June, and carriers spent Rs 72.40 lakh towards compensation and facilities.
As per the data, 1,022 passengers were denied boarding, and airlines paid Rs 99.57 lakh towards compensation and facilities.