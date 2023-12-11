NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDLF's Vivek Anand To Resign As Group CFO
ADVERTISEMENT

DLF's Vivek Anand To Resign As Group CFO

Anand will continue in his role until Feb. 29, 2024.

11 Dec 2023, 06:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vivek Anand. (Source: LinkedIn profile)</p></div>
Vivek Anand. (Source: LinkedIn profile)

DLF Ltd.'s Group Chief Financial Officer Vivek Anand has tendered his resignation on Monday to pursue other career avenues.

His resignation letter, dated Dec. 11, has been accepted by the audit committee in its meeting, which placed on record their appreciation for his contribution to the company, an exchange filing said.

Anand will continue in his role until Feb. 29, 2024, it said.

Ashok Kumar Tyagi, managing director of DLF, will now have oversight of the finance, information technology and secretarial functions, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Over the past four years, Anand has played an important role in strengthening the finance organisation, systems and controls, the statement said.

Shares of DLF closed 2.46% higher at Rs 667.10 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.13% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT