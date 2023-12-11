DLF's Vivek Anand To Resign As Group CFO

DLF Ltd.'s Group Chief Financial Officer Vivek Anand has tendered his resignation on Monday to pursue other career avenues.

His resignation letter, dated Dec. 11, has been accepted by the audit committee in its meeting, which placed on record their appreciation for his contribution to the company, an exchange filing said.

Anand will continue in his role until Feb. 29, 2024, it said.

Ashok Kumar Tyagi, managing director of DLF, will now have oversight of the finance, information technology and secretarial functions, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Over the past four years, Anand has played an important role in strengthening the finance organisation, systems and controls, the statement said.