DLF Appoints Mahender Singh As Independent Director For Five Years

DLF Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mahender Singh as an independent director for a term of five years.

The company's board of directors approved Singh's appointment, effective from Aug. 7, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

However, this is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Singh, who holds a Master’s degree in English, is a distinguished Indian Revenue Service officer (Customs and Central Excise) from the 1981 batch.

With a career spanning 37 years, Singh has held several significant positions in direct taxation, including Customs, Central Excise, and Service Tax.

He retired as Member (Goods and Services Tax) of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in December 2018.

In March 2019, Singh was appointed as a member of India’s first Lokpal, from which he retired in March 2024.

DLF's net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, but missed analysts' estimates. The real estate major's consolidated net profit increased 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 645 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of DLF closed 3.11% higher at Rs 845.30 apiece, as compared with a 1.11% advance in the BSE Sensex.

(With inputs from PTI)