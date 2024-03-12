Dhanaraj T Is New ED At Indian Overseas Bank

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDhanaraj T Is New ED At Indian Overseas Bank
Dhanaraj T has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief General Manager of Indian Bank.

12 Mar 2024, 04:27 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Eduardo Soares/ Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Eduardo Soares/ Unsplash)

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday announced that Dhanaraj T has assumed the role of its Executive Director with immediate effect.

Prior to taking up the new responsibility, 53-year-old Dhanaraj was serving the city-headquartered Indian Bank as its Chief General Manager, a bank statement here said.

An alumnus of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Dhanaraj has completed a leadership development programme for leaders in public sector banks conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru.

As of December 31, 2023, IOB has 3,226 branches and four overseas offices. The bank's total business mix stood at Rs 4.94 lakh crore, the statement said.

