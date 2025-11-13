Business NewsBusinessDaimler India Names Torsten Schmidt As New MD-CEO
ADVERTISEMENT

Daimler India Names Torsten Schmidt As New MD-CEO

Schmidt succeeds Satyakam Arya as CEO, who has been nominated as the President and CEO of Hino Motors in Japan.

13 Nov 2025, 06:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Schmidt (53) is currently serving as chief financial officer of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil.. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Schmidt (53) is currently serving as chief financial officer of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil.. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on Thursday said it has appointed Torsten Schmidt as its new managing director and chief executive officer with effect from early next year.

Schmidt (53) is currently serving as chief financial officer of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil.

Schmidt succeeds Satyakam Arya as CEO, who has been nominated as the President and CEO of Hino Motors in Japan.

"Torsten is an experienced and respected leader whose global and intercultural expertise are matched by a proven ability to deliver results," Mercedes-Benz Trucks CEO Achim Puchert said in a statement.

His strong leadership qualities, strategic vision, financial proficiency, and comprehensive knowledge of the entire value chain make him the perfect fit for his new role and to drive the business forward, he added.

ALSO READ

Daimler Inaugurates Mechatronics Lab In Chennai To Boost Vehicle Innovation
Opinion
Daimler Inaugurates Mechatronics Lab In Chennai To Boost Vehicle Innovation
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT