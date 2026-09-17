Daayra Day 1 Advance Booking: Meghna Gulzar Film Shows Early Buzz Ahead Of Release

Daayra is seeing steady interest ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, with good advance booking for its opening day across several cities.

Advance Booking

The Meghna Gulzar directorial has recorded an India advance booking gross of Rs 58.95 lakh for its opening day so far. The film has sold 21,605 tickets across 2,195 shows in 696 theatres spanning 185 cities. The overall occupancy stands at 5.5%, with seven fast-filling and two housefull shows, according to TrackTollywood.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 57.99 lakh, accounting for 98.4% of the total advance booking. It has sold 21,126 tickets across 2,158 shows at 5.5% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version has recorded Rs 95,666 from 479 tickets across 37 shows, with 6.6% occupancy, the trade tracker stated.

ALSO READ: Lust Stories 3 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Anthology Film?

Opening Day Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Delhi leads the city-wise figures with Rs 7.32 lakh, followed by Mumbai at Rs 6.79 lakh and Pune at Rs 4.19 lakh. Hyderabad has recorded Rs 3.67 lakh.

Haryana leads the state-wise figures with Rs 14.85 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 13.32 lakh. Gujarat has recorded Rs 4.55 lakh, while Telangana stands at Rs 3.67 lakh. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have registered Rs 3.12 lakh and Rs 3.06 lakh, respectively.

About Daayra

Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as senior police officers investigating a juvenile crime case. Inspired by true events, the film explores their different views on justice as the investigation unfolds.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the crime drama thriller also features Jitendra Joshi, Pragati Mishra, Biswapati Sarkar, Kshitee Jog and others. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film releases on September 18, 2026, in Hindi and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: MobLand Season 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Episodes, Cast; When, Where To Watch Tom Hardy-Led Series?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.