NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsContainer Traffic At ICTT Cochin Declines To 73,376 TEUs In July
ADVERTISEMENT

Container Traffic At ICTT Cochin Declines To 73,376 TEUs In July

The ICTT handled 79,044 twenty-foot equivalent units in June, the company said in a statement.

19 Aug 2024, 08:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

Container traffic at DP World-operated International Container Transshipment Terminal at Cochin fell 7% to 73,376 TEUs in July as compared to the previous month, the company said.

The ICTT handled 79,044 twenty-foot equivalent units in June, the company said in a statement.

This was, however, for the third consecutive month that the container handling at the facility stood at more than 72,000 TEUs, it said.

DP World's ICTT provides mother vessel (mainline) connectivity to the Far East, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe/Mediterranean, and Singapore.

ALSO READ

First Vessel Docks At Vizhinjam Port| NDTV Profit

Opinion
First Vessel Docks At Vizhinjam Port| NDTV Profit
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT