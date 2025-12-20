Cocoa Prices Are Plunging. Why Is Chocolate Still So Expensive?

After last year’s historic rally, cocoa prices are heading for a record annual slump. But there’s no sign the cost of your candies, bars or chocolate Santas will follow any time soon.

Cocoa futures almost tripled last year, inflicting pain on manufacturers, who in turn hiked chocolate prices. They’re still working through beans they bought at the top of the rally. They’ve also made recipe changes that are not easy to reverse.

Producers and analysts expect cheaper cocoa to only start feeding through to supermarket aisles in the second half of next year, and even that is far from certain. That means households already stretched by pricier groceries from beef to coffee will have to keep weighing whether chocolate remains an affordable treat.

“The prices that the chocolate industry is currently working off are very high and painful,” said Jonathan Parkman, head of agricultural sales at commodities brokerage Marex Group in London. “It’s going to take us quite a while to work through that.”