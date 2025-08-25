Why Your Chocolate Bar May Keep Shrinking, Even As Cocoa Prices Cool

Cocoa futures, which touched an unprecedented $12,931 per tonne in Dec. 2024, have since cooled to around $7,500 per tonne in August. That's still more than four times their pre-COVID levels of about $2,000.

The fall is not due to abundant supply, but rather shrinking demand. Cocoa grindings, a proxy for demand, fell 7.2% in Europe, 16% in Asia and 2.8% in North America during the second quarter.

"The hangover from last year's fourth-quarter highs in cocoa prices has come to roost, and the long-awaited cocoa grind data has confirmed the demand destruction widely reported by the industry in recent months," said Tracey Allen, agricultural commodities strategist at JPMorgan in a media report by the firm.