NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCoca-Cola's Largest Bottler SLMG Appoints Costin Mandrea As CEO
ADVERTISEMENT

Coca-Cola's Largest Bottler SLMG Appoints Costin Mandrea As CEO

Coca-Cola's largest bottler in India and SouthWest Asia, SLMG Group, has appointed Costin Mandrea as CEO of its Coca-Cola operations.

27 Mar 2024, 07:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Laura Chouette/ Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Laura Chouette/ Unsplash)

SLMG Group, the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola in India and SouthWest Asia, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Costin Mandrea as Chief Executive Officer of its Coca-Cola operations.

Mandrea, who has over 25 years of experience in the beverage industry, has held key leadership positions at Coca-Cola Bottling System in Western and Central Europe, Russia, and Japan, SLMG Group said in a statement.

His tenure at Coca-Cola has been marked by successful transformation initiatives and strategic leadership roles, contributing significantly to the company’s profitability and market presence, it added.

SLMG, a Rs 7,000 crore group, is associated with Coca-Cola for more than three decades.

It has a bottling franchise for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Coca-Cola for producing and distributing products including carbonated soft drinks, juices, and packaged drinking water.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT