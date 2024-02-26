NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCitigroup Hires Viswas Raghavan From JPMorgan As Head Of Banking
ADVERTISEMENT

Citigroup Hires Viswas Raghavan From JPMorgan As Head Of Banking

Citigroup Inc. hired Viswas Raghavan from JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. as head of banking and executive vice chair of the company.

26 Feb 2024, 07:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Viswas Raghavan Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
Viswas Raghavan Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. hired Viswas Raghavan from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as head of banking and executive vice chair of the company.

Raghavan will report to Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, Citigroup said in an internal memo Monday. 

In his new role, Raghavan will run one of the bank’s five core businesses, responsible for investment, corporate and commercial banking. Citigroup has been looking for a banking head since Fraser reorganized the firm in September. At that time, Citi said Peter Babej would lead the banking division on an interim basis until his retirement at some point in 2024.

At JPMorgan, he most recently was head of global investment banking, after previously having served as co-head of global investment and corporate banking since 2020.

Read More: JPMorgan Shakes Up Top Ranks, Spotlighting Three Executives

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT