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Citigroup Hires JPMorgan's Bhavin Shukla As Head Of Asia Infrastructure

Shukla will work closely with the regional heads of Citi's financial and strategic investors group, natural resources, real estate and others.

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Citigroup Hires JPMorgan's Bhavin Shukla As Head Of Asia Infrastructure
Image: Bloomberg

Citigroup Inc. has hired Bhavin Shukla as managing director and head of infrastructure investment banking for Japan, Asia North, Australia and South Asia as the US lender seeks to beef up its business in the region. 

Shukla joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and will work on advisory, financing and origination of infrastructure-related transactions, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo, sent by Todd Guenther, global head of infrastructure investment banking.

Shukla will work closely with the regional heads of Citi's financial and strategic investors group, natural resources, real estate and others. At JPMorgan, he worked as managing director and head of Asia infrastructure investors coverage ex-Australia, and head of India infrastructure investment banking.

Citi brought in Vikram Chavali from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last year as Asia Pacific head of global asset managers. Last month, it hired Anders Svensson as managing director and head of natural resources for its Australia and New Zealand capital markets and advisory team. Kaustubh Kulkarni, who joined Citi last year after 28 years at JPMorgan, became sole head of investment banking for Asia after Jan Metzger's departure for Standard Chartered Plc last month.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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