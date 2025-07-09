BusinessCCI Okays Kedaara Capital's Proposal To Acquire Stake In Porter
ADVERTISEMENT

CCI Okays Kedaara Capital's Proposal To Acquire Stake In Porter

Mumbai-based Kedaara Capital is acquiring a stake through its two affiliates Kedaara Sapphire Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF in Porter.

09 Jul 2025, 12:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In May this year, Porter announced that it raised $200 million in a Series F funding round co-led by Kedaara Capital and Wellington Management. (Image: Porter website)</p></div>
In May this year, Porter announced that it raised $200 million in a Series F funding round co-led by Kedaara Capital and Wellington Management. (Image: Porter website)

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday cleared a proposal by private equity firm Kedaara Capital to acquire a stake in SmartShift Logistics Solutions, the parent company of on-demand logistics-turned-unicorn Porter.

Mumbai-based Kedaara Capital is acquiring a stake through its two affiliates Kedaara Sapphire Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF in Porter.

"CCI approves the acquisition of a certain stake in SmartShift Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd. jointly by Kedaara Sapphire Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF," the competition watchdog said in a post on X.

Porter is primarily engaged in business activities, including the provision of logistics services, packing and moving services.

In May this year, Porter announced that it raised $200 million in a Series F funding round co-led by Kedaara Capital and Wellington Management at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Porter's early investors venture capital firm Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) and Kae Capital sold their stakes in the company.

Following the fundraising round, Porter became the third unicorn after Netradyne and Juspay in 2025.

Porter competes with the likes of Shadowfax, Pidge, and cityXfer, among others.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

ALSO READ

SME IPO: Logistics Player Ashwini Container Movers Eyes Rs 65 Crore
Opinion
SME IPO: Logistics Player Ashwini Container Movers Eyes Rs 65 Crore
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT