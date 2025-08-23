Business NewsBusinessCBI Books Anil Ambani's Reliance Comm For Rs 2,000 Crore Bank Fraud, Searches Premises
ADVERTISEMENT

CBI Books Anil Ambani's Reliance Comm For Rs 2,000 Crore Bank Fraud, Searches Premises

The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCOM and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani.

23 Aug 2025, 12:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Anil Ambani, Reliance Group
CBI is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCOM and its Promoter Director, Anil Ambani. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The CBI has filed a case against Reliance Communications and searched its premises on Saturday in connection with an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the State Bank of India, officials said.

The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCOM and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani, they said.

The entities were classified as fraud on June 13 in accordance with the RBI's Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and Bank's Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last month.

"On June 24, 2025, the bank reported classification of fraud to RBI, and is also in the process of lodging complaint with CBI," he had said.

More details are awaited.

ALSO READ

ED Grills Anil Ambani's Top Aides Including Amitabh Jhunjhunwala
Opinion
ED Grills Anil Ambani's Top Aides Including Amitabh Jhunjhunwala
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT