Canara Bank Board To Consider Stock Split On Feb 26
Canara Bank plans to split its equity shares to enhance stock liquidity.
Canara Bank on Wednesday said it is planning split of the equity shares of the state-owned bank to boost the stock's liquidity.
The decision in this regard will be taken by the bank's Board of Directors in a meeting, which is scheduled on Feb. 26, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The meeting's agenda is "to seek in principle approval from the board of directors for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the bank, subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India and other statutory/regulatory/Government of India approvals, as may be required," it said.
Shares of the bank were trading 4.16% higher at Rs 542.95 per unit on the BSE.
