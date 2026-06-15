Can India Build A More Enduring Capitalism?

India's economic rise has been accompanied by an extraordinary expansion of financial markets. Household participation in equities has surged, private capital has proliferated and the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem has become a powerful engine of wealth creation. These are welcome developments. Prosperous economies require deep pools of capital and vibrant markets.

Yet periods of rapid wealth creation often bring with them a subtle shift in priorities. Investors acquire celebrity status, valuations command disproportionate attention and financial outcomes become the principal measure of success. The language of markets begins to overshadow the language of institution building. What gets rewarded in the short term does not always correspond to what creates resilience over the long term.

This is not a uniquely Indian phenomenon. Several advanced economies have experienced a gradual drift towards financialisation, where the movement and valuation of capital assume greater importance than the creation of productive capabilities. The debates now unfolding across much of the developed world suggest that societies eventually confront a deeper question: what is the purpose of ownership itself?

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Markets Need Institutions

Capital markets perform indispensable functions. They allocate resources, reward innovation and provide enterprises with the capital required to grow. India should aspire to deeper markets and greater financial sophistication. There is nothing inherently undesirable about wealth creation.

Problems arise when financial outcomes become detached from the institutions that generate them. Wealth is ultimately a consequence of productive capacity. Sustainable prosperity rests upon companies that innovate, manufacture, invest in research, create employment and strengthen economic capabilities that endure beyond business cycles.

The distinction matters because societies sometimes begin celebrating those who trade value more than those who create it. Financial engineering can enhance efficiency, but it cannot substitute for institution building. Nations become prosperous not because capital changes hands more frequently, but because productive assets, technological capabilities and trusted institutions continue to compound over time.

The growing admiration for asset-light wealth creation should not obscure a larger truth. Economies derive enduring strength from institutions that invest, manufacture, innovate and create capabilities that compound over decades. Valuations may fluctuate. Productive capacity endures.

History offers a useful reminder. Capital has always been mobile. Institutions are not. It is the latter that ultimately determine the resilience and competitiveness of nations.

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Ownership Requires Stewardship

Ownership confers rights. Stewardship imposes responsibilities.

Shareholders are entitled to returns, and markets rightly reward performance. Yet enduring enterprises are rarely built by owners who view themselves merely as beneficiaries. Their longevity often reflects a broader sense of custodianship towards institutions that must survive changing leaders, technologies and economic cycles.

This distinction becomes increasingly relevant as Indian capitalism matures. The country undoubtedly requires more capital and more investors. But it also requires patient owners willing to think beyond quarterly outcomes and immediate valuations. Competitive advantage is rarely created by short-term optimisation alone.

Stewardship therefore represents a broader conception of ownership. It recognises that enterprises embody accumulated trust, capabilities and relationships developed over decades. Such assets cannot be created through transactions alone. They require continuity, reputation and a commitment to purposes larger than immediate financial gain.

Stewardship is ultimately a moral idea. It rests on the belief that institutions are held in trust rather than possessed absolutely. Owners, managers and boards are temporary custodians whose obligation is not merely to extract value, but to leave institutions stronger for those who inherit them. Wealth may confer privilege, but stewardship demands responsibility.

Markets create prosperity. Stewardship preserves continuity. Sustainable capitalism requires both.

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Custodians Build Legacies

The greatest enterprises are rarely the product of transactions alone. They emerge from sustained commitments to talent, innovation, culture and reputation. These qualities are difficult to quantify, yet they often determine whether institutions endure or disappear.

Institution builders understand this instinctively. They recognise that companies are repositories of trust accumulated over generations. Customers, employees, suppliers and investors place confidence in organisations that demonstrate consistency and purpose.

Stewardship should therefore not be mistaken for philanthropy or confused with corporate social responsibility. Its highest expression lies in decisions that strengthen institutions over time. Investments in research, governance, leadership development and culture often yield returns only after many years. Yet such investments determine whether enterprises remain relevant across generations.

Family enterprises have historically understood this instinctively. Their greatest strengths have often emerged when successive generations viewed themselves less as beneficiaries of inherited wealth and more as custodians of inherited institutions. Assets can be transferred through succession. Stewardship, however, must be cultivated deliberately. It requires discipline, humility and a commitment to purposes larger than individual interests.

This responsibility extends beyond promoters and founders. Professional managers, boards and investors are all temporary custodians of institutions whose lives should ideally outlast their own tenures. Leadership, in this sense, is less about possession and more about trusteeship.

The most respected enterprises earn legitimacy not simply because they generate wealth, but because they create confidence that the institution will remain stronger after their stewardship than before it.

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India's Distinct Opportunity

India stands at an important stage in its economic evolution. Rising incomes, expanding capital markets and technological progress are creating unprecedented opportunities for wealth creation. But prosperity alone does not guarantee national strength.

In an era increasingly shaped by technological rivalry, fragmented supply chains and economic security considerations, the quality of institutions will matter as much as the abundance of capital. Nations that possess enduring capabilities and trusted enterprises will enjoy greater resilience than those dependent upon transient financial advantages.

This creates a rare opportunity. Several advanced economies moved from industrial capitalism towards increasingly financialised models. India need not follow the same sequence. It can deepen capital markets without losing sight of productive enterprise. It can celebrate wealth creation without diminishing the importance of institution building.

The opportunity before India is not to reject shareholder capitalism, but to transcend it. Stewardship capitalism offers a broader conception of enterprise, one that recognises the importance of ownership, management and governance as complementary rather than competing forces.

Viewed through the lens of the O.M.G. framework, Ownership provides purpose, Management delivers performance and Governance safeguards legitimacy. These three pillars perform distinct functions, yet their effectiveness ultimately depends upon a shared commitment to institutional continuity and public trust. When they reinforce one another, enterprises acquire the resilience necessary to endure across generations.

The next phase of India's rise will not be defined solely by the valuations its markets command or the number of billionaires it produces. It will be judged by the quality of the institutions it leaves behind.

For wealth can be created quickly. Institutions are built slowly. The societies that endure are those that understand the difference. Wealth can be inherited. Stewardship cannot. Every generation must earn the right to become a worthy custodian of the institutions it receives.

Capital compounds. Institutions endure. Stewardship is what connects the two.

Srinath Sridharan is a corporate adviser & independent director on Corporate Boards. Author of Family and Dhanda. X: @ssmumbai. Instagram: @AuthorSrinath

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