Byju's Senior Executive Vineet Singh Joins Pocket FM

In this role, Singh will spearhead the brand marketing, communications and creative charter, and will work closely with Pocket FM Co-Founder and CEO Rohan Nayak.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST
(Source: Official Pocket FM X Account)

Audio entertainment platform Pocket FM on Thursday said it has roped in former marketing and creative strategy head Vineet Singh as vice president for branding and communications.

"His proven track record...will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach globally. With Pocket FM expanding its global footprints, we are confident that Vineet's leadership will play a pivotal role in solidifying our position as a leading entertainment platform on a global scale," Nayak said.

A graduate of ICFAI School, Singh has worked with companies like Byju's, Embassy Group, WeWork, Google etc in various roles.

