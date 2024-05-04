Berkshire Cash Hoard Scores Another Record As Earnings Gain

Buffett, 93, in February decried a lack of meaningful deals that he said would give the firm a shot at “eye-popping performance.” Even as the company ramped up acquisitions in recent years, including an $11.6 billion deal to buy Alleghany Corp. and its purchase of shares in Occidental Petroleum Corp., Berkshire has struggled to find sizable deals. That’s left Buffett with more cash — what he has called an unrivaled mountain of capital — than he and his investing deputies could quickly deploy.