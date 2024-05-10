NDTV ProfitBusiness News15 NBFCs Surrendered Registration Certificates, RBI Says
15 NBFCs Surrendered Registration Certificates, RBI Says

Nine NBFCs have ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.

10 May 2024, 06:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said 15 Non-Banking Financial Companies, including Tata Capital Financial Services and Revolving Investments, have surrendered their certificates of registration due to various reasons. Nine NBFCs have ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.

These are Tata Capital Financial Services, Tata Cleantech Capital, Naperol Investments, USG Financial Services, Urja Capital, Vandana Dealers, ABRN Finance, Jodhani Management, and JDS Securities.

The RBI further said six NBFCs surrendered their certificate of registration after exiting from Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) business.

These were Vian Growth Capital, Drap Leasing and Finance, Jewel Strips, Revolving Investments, Anshu Leasing, and A V B Finance.

The certificates of registration were granted to them by the RBI.

