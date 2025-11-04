IMFA To Acquire Tata Steel's Ferro Chrome Plant In Odisha For Rs 610 Crore

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. (IMFA) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Tata Steel's ferro chrome plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha, for a base consideration of Rs 610 crore.

The acquisition adds 99 MVA furnace capacity - 66 MVA operational and 33 MVA under construction - taking IMFA's total installed capacity beyond 0.5 million tonnes per annum, the company said in a statement.