Hero MotoCorp Gets 13% Uptick In Sales During Festive Period From Previous Year
Hero MotoCorp Gets 13% Uptick In Sales During Festive Period From Previous Year

The company achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the 32-day festive period,

04 Nov 2024, 05:39 PM IST
The company sold 15.98 lakh units, as compared to the year-ago period.

Hero MotoCorp bikes. (Source: Company website)
The company sold 15.98 lakh units, as compared to the year-ago period.

Hero MotoCorp bikes. (Source: Company website)

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 13% rise in sales during the festive period this year at 15.98 lakh units, as compared to the year-ago period.

The company achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the 32-day festive period, starting from Navratri, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

"For the second consecutive year we have achieved our highest-ever festive retail sales... There has been good momentum and growth in most parts of the country with rural sales catching up with the urban segment in the latter half of the festive season," Hero MotoCorp Chief Executive Officer Niranjan Gupta said.

On the outlook, he said, "we expect the momentum to continue and are optimistic about the remainder of the year."

