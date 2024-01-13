Red Sea Crisis: Commerce Minister Calls Inter-Ministerial Meet On Jan 17 To Discuss Way Forward On Trade

The commerce ministry has called a high-level inter-ministerial meeting on Jan. 17 to discuss the way forward on the trade front in the wake of ongoing problems in the Red Sea, a senior official said on Saturday.

Senior officials from five ministries -- external affairs, defence, shipping and finance (department of financial services) and commerce -- will participate in the deliberations.

The commerce ministry has also set up an internal strategic group, comprising additional secretaries of the ministry, to discuss global issues impacting the country's trade on a daily basis and prepare a strategy so that India's response can be quick and decisive.