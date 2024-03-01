ADVERTISEMENT
Bitcoin Resumes Rise With Options Traders Targeting Record High
Bitcoin climbed for a seventh consecutive day, with options traders increasing bets that the digital asset will soon surpass its late 2021 high.
The largest cryptocurrency increased as much as 2.1% to $62,694. It has surged more that 20% since last Friday, the biggest weekly increase in an year. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November 2021.
“There has been a significant uptick in activity around Bitcoin options, driven by the latest surge in BTC prices,” said Aakash Desai, head of options trading at B2C2. “This has led to increased bets on future price movements and market volatility.”
