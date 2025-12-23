Business NewsBusinessBiryani, Burger, Pizza, Dosa Most Ordered Food Items On Swiggy In 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

Biryani, Burger, Pizza, Dosa Most Ordered Food Items On Swiggy In 2025

The 10th edition of 'How India Swiggy'd' report contains snapshots of the year's food delivery highlights based on orders placed by users on the platform.

23 Dec 2025, 07:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indians went nuts on biryani, pizza, dosa and burgers in 2025. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Indians went nuts on biryani, pizza, dosa and burgers in 2025. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indians binged on biryani, burgers, pizzas and dosas in 2025, food delivery platform Swiggy said in a report on Tuesday.

The 10th edition of 'How India Swiggy'd' report contains snapshots of the year's food delivery highlights based on orders placed by users on the platform.

With 93 million biryanis ordered in 2025, it remained the favourite of users, followed by burgers with 44.2 million orders, pizzas with 40.1 million orders, and dosas with 26.2 million orders, it said.

"Hyperlocal is the new authentic, with love for local cuisines. Pahari cuisine marked a 9x growth, while orders in Malabari, Rajathani, Malvani and other regional cuisines also grew almost 2x in the past one year," the report said.

Dinner orders were nearly 32% higher than lunch orders, it stated.

Global cuisines entered the carts with Mexican (16 million orders), Tibetan (over 12 million orders), Korean (4.7 million orders) cuisines becoming consumer favourites, the report added.

ALSO READ

Groceries, Gadgets And Gold: India’s Most Extreme Instamart Carts And Wildest Obsessions In 2025
Opinion
Groceries, Gadgets And Gold: India’s Most Extreme Instamart Carts And Wildest Obsessions In 2025
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT