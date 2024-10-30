Biocon Biologics' Bengaluru Facility Receives Voluntary Action Classification From FDA

NDTV ProfitBusinessBiocon Biologics' Bengaluru Facility Receives Voluntary Action Classification From FDA
Biocon Biologics remains committed to global standards of quality and compliance, the company said.

30 Oct 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Biocon Biologics on Wednesday said its drug substance facility in Bengaluru has been classified as voluntary action indicated by the US Food and Drug Administration.

(Source: Company Website)

Biocon Biologics on Wednesday said its drug substance facility in Bengaluru has been classified as voluntary action indicated by the US Food and Drug Administration. Biocon Biologics' drug substance facility is located at Biocon Campus, (Site 1) in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

"This relates to the cGMP inspection conducted by the agency between Feb. 20-28, 2024 and pertains to the supply of rh-Insulin drug substance to the United States," it added.

Biocon Biologics remains committed to global standards of quality and compliance, the company said.

Under voluntary action indicated, while objectionable conditions were found and documented during an inspection, the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action, as per the USFDA.

